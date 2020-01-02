Carolina Johnson, Richard Mecca, and Pam Tarlow after being sworn in as City Councilmembers.

New Year, New Councilmembers Sworn in

The community gathered in City Hall on January 1 as three City Councilmembers, who were elected in November, took the oath of office, administered by Judge Joseph Latwin. Carolina Johnson and Pam Tarlow began their first terms, while Richard Mecca began his third.

In his invocation, Rev. Msgr. Donald M. Dwyer quoted the Book of Micah and asked that the new councilmembers “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”

Mayor Josh Cohn congratulated the threesome for the trust placed in them by the community and honored them for the commitment.

Congressman Eliot Engel, State Senator Shelley Mayer, and Assemblyman Steve Otis also attended the ceremony, which closed with Robin Latimer leading the audience in singing “God Bless America”.