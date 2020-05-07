X
School Board Candidates Wanted; Budget Vote Rescheduled

School Board Candidates Wanted; Budget Vote Rescheduled

<<Monday, May 11, at 5 p.m.>> is the filing deadline for candidate petitions for election to the Rye City School District Board of Education. Interested candidates, who have lived in the District for at least one year, should contact District Clerk Lauren McGowan at 967-6100, ext. 6291, or mcgowan.lauren@ryeschools.org.

This year, candidates are not required to submit signatures of supporting voters with their petitions.

At press time, the District reported that one potential candidate had picked up a candidate packet from the District Clerk’s office. Two seats will be vacant as Board of Education members Blake Jines-Story and Katy Keohane Glassberg have announced they will not run for reelection.

On May 19, the Board will make their revised 2020-21 budget available. The vote for the budget and the candidates is June 9.

 

 

