X
Home NewsSchools School Budget 2020-21

School Budget 2020-21

by
by 0 comment
School Budget 2020-21

 

School Superintendent Proposes 2020-2021 Budget 

At the February 4 meeting of the Rye City School District, Superintendent Dr. Eric Byrne announced his Recommended Budget for the 2020/2021 school year which he described as one that is “fiscally responsible and allows the District to continue to provide the excellent education our community expects.”  

 

Among the highlights of the nearly $93 million budget are:

* 2.1% increase in spending 
* 2.1% increase in revenue
* 2.21% increase in tax levy 

* 5.5 additional instructional staff. 

The proposed budget is taxcapcompliant. The tax levy for 20/21 is less than the previous three years, which were as high as 3.1%. As was the case in previous years budgets, the recommended budget relies on appropriated fund balance to keep the overall budget within thcap. The use of the fund balance to pay for expenditures still leaves the District with $17,000,000 of combined reserves.  

 

Approximately 80% of the Superintendent’s Recommended Budget expenditures are for salaries and benefits. With the signing of a new teacher contract last year, increases in salaries are trending to be compliant with tax cap limitations. However, the cost of benefits, particularly healthcare, continues to rise at a more accelerated rate: 3.5 % to 4% a year. 

 

The budget benefits from a decline in debt service expense of $789,635 as older borrowing is paid off. The first payments for the $80 million of construction bonds approved last year will begin in the 2021/2022 school year. 

Budget workshops will be held on March 3 and March 21. The Board of Education will vote to adopt a budget on March 24, followed by a public hearing on May 5. The date for the public to vote on the budget, as well as elect new board members, is May 19. 
 

  • <Peter Jovanovich> 
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

The Straw That Broke the Cafeteria’s Back

August 21, 2018

The Great Debaters

April 24, 2017

After Mass and Before Midnight

January 1, 2018

RYE COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019

June 24, 2019

Prom and Circumstance

June 5, 2018

Hats Off

May 2, 2018

Rye Country Day Class of 2018

July 6, 2018

A Magnificent Seven

September 29, 2017

The Rye Neck High School Class of 2017

July 18, 2017

With Goal of Passing a Bond, School Board...

April 4, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.