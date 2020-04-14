The Wait Is Over for New Milton Principal

At the April 7th Rye City School Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Eric Byrne announced that, after a rigorous search, the Board had approved his recommendation to appoint Annemarie Piekarski as Milton School Principal, effective July 1. She will succeed Dr. Joanne Nardone, who is retiring after 20 years at the helm.

“Mrs. Piekarski rose to the top of the applicant pool due to her impressive background, strong skill set, knowledge of best educational practices, and warm and friendly demeanor,” said Dr. Byrne.

Since June 2018, Mrs. Piekarski has been Assistant Principal at Milton, working closely with Dr. Nardone, teachers, staff, and parents “to create a learning environment where children feel comfortable taking risks and engaging in the learning process. She is committed to building a love of learning and supporting the social and emotional needs of all our students.”

She has also led professional development for faculty and staff, focusing on the Teachers College Readers and Writer’s Workshop, the Words Their Way word study program, and Math in Focus. She collaborated with teachers to analyze student performance results to ensure continuous growth and lent her expertise in creating interventions and learning plans for students.

Prior to coming to Rye, Mrs. Piekarski was Assistant Principal of Westorchard Elementary School in Chappaqua, where she coordinated Teachers College Reader’s/Writer’s Workshop staff development; collaborated in the creation of active learning spaces, including a Maker-STEAM lab; and chaired the Committee on Special Education. Before that, she taught first, second, and fourth grades at Roaring Brook Elementary School in Chappaqua, and third grade at P.S. 18 in the Bronx.

Mrs. Piekarski holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Scranton, an M.A. in Literacy Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Master’s in Administration from Bank Street Graduate School of Education.

She and her husband Chris and their three children live in Scarsdale.