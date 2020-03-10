X
Home Sports Nothing Pro Forma About National Paddle Finals

Nothing Pro Forma About National Paddle Finals

APTA Nationals Co-Chair Mark Fischl interviewing Florentina Hanisch and Annica Cooper.

Florentina Hanisch, platform tennis pro at Westchester Country Club, and her partner, Annica Cooper from Bedford Corner, seeded No. 1 in women’s draw of the American Platform Tennis Association National Championships last weekend at the Country Club of Darien, breezed through to the finals without losing a set.

The pair were en route to claiming the championship title, but their opponents, the No. 6 seeds Macie Elliott, assistant pro at Country Club of Darien, and Marcela Rodezno, assistant pro at Patterson Club in Fairfield, had a different outcome in mind. Elliott and Rodezno, who upset several other seeds along the way, took the crown in a thrilling 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 battle in front of a huge and enthusiastic crowd.

Hanisch and Cooper graciously praised their opponents for their talents, and Hanisch thanked the fans for their support, especially members from Westchester Country Club who came to cheer her on.

Photo by Katharine Calderwood

